Aenon church offers training course in administering Narcan

Aenon church hosts Narcan training course

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In an effort to combat the rising opioid crisis, Aenon Missionary Baptist Church in Rochester Saturday offered a Narcan training course in recognition of National Fentanyl Awareness Day on May 7.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a life-saving medication capable of rapidly reversing an opioid overdose, critical in the fight against drug-related deaths. With the normalization of Narcan’s presence, pharmacies have been allowed to sell it over the counter since February, signaling a shift towards wider accessibility and public education on overdose prevention.

Additionally, “overdose emergency kits,” which include free Narcan, have been distributed across public spaces throughout Monroe County, providing an essential resource in emergency situations.

This initiative comes as Monroe County faces a grim reality, with the Monroe County Health Department reporting over 300 opioid-related deaths in 2022 alone.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.

