Affordable-apartment complex planned for downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nearly $73 million is coming to Rochester to help build affordable apartments in the heart of downtown.

The Center City Courtyard Project — which takes up an entire city block between South Plymouth Avenue and Washington Street — will offer 164 affordable apartments. Of those, 95 will be for veterans who experienced homelessness, people with substance abuse disorders, and people impacted by the justice system.

The project is set to be completed by August 2025.

More than $236 million is being invested to build more than 700 affordable homes and units statewide. The funding is through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the state’s affordable housing agency.