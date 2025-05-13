Afghan man accused of visa fraud set to be released

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Afghan man accused of visa fraud in the U.S. on a special immigration visa is set to be released after officials “clarify language” in the extradition waiver that he will be signing.

According to the FBI, they say Dilbar Dilbar used fake letters and documents in order to get the special visa, which are reserved for Afghans and Iraqis who risked their life helping the American military in those countries.

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a hearing that Dilbar worked as a translator for American troops in Afghanistan, but did not work long enough to qualify for the special visa.

At a hearing on Monday, Judge Colleen Holland said Dilbar has no violent history, is employed and poses no danger to the public.

Dilbar is being held on a $6,000 cash bond and has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to sign the extradition waiver. Although Dilbar will be released, he will still be closely moderated.

