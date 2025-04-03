African American Health Symposium provides support for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and dementia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes held its 15th Annual African American Health Symposium Thursday at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

The conference aimed to provide education, information and support for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Panelists discussed topics such as legal issues and financial planning. Vendors were also present to offer resources for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

“African Americans are twice as prevalent as the general community to have dementia and Alzheimer’s, but are not realizing and taking advantage of services, supports, and education,” said Arlene Wilson, senior director of programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. “So we want to provide that opportunity and be a one-stop shop.”

