After county-wide school threats, Batavia Police charge two

BATAVIA, N.Y. – Two Notre Dame High Schools students are facing criminal charges for triggering a police response at schools across Genesee County last month.

The two, ages 12 and 13, have been charged with making a terroristic threat. Batavia Police say they called a suicide hotline and threatened to shoot up a school.

Law enforcement responded en masse to schools across the county, and each was placed in a lockout, meaning no one could enter the building.

Soon after, police determined the threat was not credible.

Police say they can’t release further information due to the suspects’ ages.