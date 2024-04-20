After fire destroys Rochester site, Premier Metal rebuilds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A grand opening was held Friday for Premier Metal Group at its new state-of-the-art facility in Rochester.

The repurposed location is now open to buy scrap metal from people and businesses.

The company rebuilt its Cairn Street facility, which was destroyed by a fire in 2018.

“We had a devastating Fire that ruined our whole building,” Brad Cook, general manager, said. “Within 24 hours, we were able to rent a building and keep our customers happy and keep servicing them. And here it is six years later and now we have a brand-new facility all [come] to life. We have a great turnout today. Things are are really looking up for Premier Metals.”

This comes after extensive cleanup efforts and environmental investments to the once-contaminated site.

The Cairn Street location will be open next week for tours next week.