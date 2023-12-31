Fights at Mall at Greece Ridge prompt response from law enforcement 

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

GREECE, N.Y. – Law enforcement officials remain confident in the security framework in place to keep shoppers safe after fights forced the Mall at Greece Ridge to close Tuesday night.

Tucked away inside the Mall at Greece Ridge is an area where security is monitored twenty four seven.

Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said the security monitoring system in place at the mall is a product of the continuous coordination between local police and mall security.

“We didn’t just create this in two days. This has been in place for some time. We have had an active and very good partnership with the mall and it’s management for some time now,” Wood said.

From cameras monitoring every building to facial recognition technology, Chief Wood said that the police substation in the mall has been an invaluable asset.

“That’s why we were able to resolve the situation the other night so effectively. We had four police officers on-site working here that evening during the holiday season and they were able to quickly identify the problem, see how quickly it was getting out of control, and summon aid,” Wood said.

On Tuesday night, between 150 and 200 teenagers at the Mall at Greece Ridge caused a disruption.

Wilmorite Property security staff alerted at least five law enforcement agencies when the teenagers refused to leave.

It’s a quick response that Greece Police Officer Katelyn Brado said wouldn’t have been possible without the daily coordination with mall security.

“This allows us to conduct our police here at the Greece Ridge Mall instead of having to go to our headquarters and precinct too. We are able to handle things right in the moment,” Brado said.

Brado said that police support the mall’s decision to impose a curfew through New Year’s Day which will require anyone age 19 or under to be accompanied by an adult when entering the mall after 4 p.m.

“Ther are multiple actions that we have taken in response to that. As far as what the mall property is going to do on their end, we are here to support them on whatever initiative they choose to take with that,” Brado said.