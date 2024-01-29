After taking over mid-season, Bills hire Joe Brady as offensive coordinator

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills had a heartbreaking end to the season but the person who helped them to make the playoffs is getting a permanent position.

After serving as the interim offensive coordinator since November, the Bills gave Joe Brady the job for next season. Brady called the plays for the offense as the Bills went from a slim chance of making the playoffs to winning their division, securing the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir explains what it’s like to work with Brady.

“When you can vibe with somebody in that way, it just means a lot and I think that everybody wants to do better and play for him,” Shakir said.

Brady takes the role of Ken Dorsey, who the Bills let go. The Cleveland Brows hired Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator.