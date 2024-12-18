AG James visits Rochester to speak about price gouging settlement for baby formula

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James visited Rochester on Wednesday to announce a settlement for the price gouging of baby formula.

An investigation by the AG’s office found that Marine Park Distribution and its affiliate, Formula Depot, raised baby formula prices and in some cases doubled prices. That’s in violation of the state’s price gouging laws. It happened during the nationwide formula shortage in 2022.

As part of the settlement, the companies must donate baby formula to Foodlink and its partner organizations across Rochester. During her visit, James also dropped off 3,300 cans of baby formula, worth $140,000.