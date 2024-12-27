Court documents say Greece man was handcuffed when corrections officers beat him; AG James will speak at noon about his death

GREECE, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James will speak on Friday about the investigation into the death of a Greece man at Marcy Correctional Facility.

James will speak at noon about the body-worn camera footage her office obtained. Robert Brooks died in the hospital on Dec. 10, the day after an encounter with corrections officers at the prison in Oneida County.

According to court documents obtained by News10NBC, Brooks was handcuffed when he was beaten by multiple correctional officers. According to a witness, Brooks was hit in the head, chest, and genital area while others participated or watched.

The full affidavit is below. Warning: some may find the details disturbing.

One corrections officer has resigned and 13 others have been suspended without pay after the encounter. Gov. Kathy Hochul is advocating for their firing. The State Department of Corrections Commissioner also denounced the staffers’ actions and said the suspensions are “in the best interest of the agency and the communities we serve.”

Brooks was serving a 12-year sentence for stabbing a woman in Greece in 2017.

