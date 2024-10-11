AG’s Office will host gun buyback event in Rochester next weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General’s Office is hosting a gun buyback event in Rochester on Saturday, Oct. 19.

People can drop off a working or non-working gun in exchange for money in the form of pre-paid gift cards with no questions asked. It’s taking place at the Church of Love Faith Center at 700 Exchange St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The AG’s Office says the goal is to protect communities from gun violence. Guns being dropped off must be unloaded, in the trunk if you’re using a vehicle, and in either a plastic bag, paper bag, or box. Here’s how much you’ll get if you’re dropping off a gun:

$500 per semi-automatic rifle

$250 per handgun

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D printed gun (Note: Anyone bringing homemade or 3D printed guns will be paid a total of $25, regardless of how many are turned in)