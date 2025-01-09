AG’s Office works to recover money after text message scams target job seekers

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General’s Office is taking aim at text message scams that targeted New Yorkers looking for remote jobs.

Letitia James says her office has frozen $2.2 million worth of cryptocurrency and has filed a lawsuit aiming to recover money for New Yorkers who fell victim to the scams. Investigators say scammers sent text messages offering fake job opportunities, which was actually a scheme to get people to buy Stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency.

According to investigators, the scammers promised victims compensation if they opened a cryptocurrency account, deposited cryptocurrency, and began reviewing products on fake websites. James’ office is seeking to recover the frozen cryptocurrency, get the scammers to pay penalties, and stop them from sending any more text messages. James said one New Yorker was defrauded out of over $100,000.