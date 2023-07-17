Air quality advisory for all of New York on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An air quality advisory has been issued for every region in New York State on Monday. The advisory will be in effect from midnight Sunday until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Governor Kathy Hochul says it’s due to the Canadian wildfires the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is forecasting an air quality index of around 155 on Monday for our region. To put that into perspective, good air quality is between zero and 50 on the air quality index.

Monday’s air quality is unhealthy for everyone, not just sensitive groups of people. Limiting your time outdoors is recommended.