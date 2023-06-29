Air quality advisory in effect through Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An air quality advisory has been extended for our region through Friday night.

To check up on the air quality near you, click here.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says air quality levels are predicted to remain in the the unhealthy levels because of wildfire smoke from Canada.

News10NBC spoke with Monroe County’s Health Commissioner, and he says this issue isn’t going away anytime soon.

“Here in upstate New York, we’re not strangers to the uncertainties that weather can bring our way,” says Dr. Michael Mendoza. “My hope is with situations like this people learn to get comfortable looking at the air quality in their area and making decisions about what they’re going to do and where they’re going to go based on that information — not unlike the weather.”

Thursday Governor Kathy Hochul announced a third crew of Forest Rangers from New York State has been sent to help with firefighting efforts in Quebec.

“Our state agencies are constantly monitoring the numbers,” says Hochul. “We’ve been working to protect New Yorkers and hear how we can get the word out. We are having those variable message boards, you see them above the bridges on toll roads and on our state highways. We’re going to be telling people to watch their air quality and limit their outdoor activities. “