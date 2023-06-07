Air quality health advisory issued through Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), along with the State Department of Health (DOH) issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the Long Island, New York City Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York regions for Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The air quality is forecasted to reach ‘Unhealthy’ AQI levels on Thursday in the New York City Metro, Long Island, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central and Western regions.

The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter. Fine particulate matter consists of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air made of many different types of particles.

Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive to particle matter.

The advisory will be in effect from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.