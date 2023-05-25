Airbnb cracking down on parties this summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Airbnb is preparing for an “anti-party” summer.

The company is imposing a crackdown for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holiday weekends as it works to ease strained relations between hosts and their guests.

Airbnb’s system is designed to identify and then block one and two-night reservations it believes are high risks for unauthorized parties.

Potential red flags include whether the booking is last-minute. Airbnb is also encouraging neighbors to report parties to a support line.