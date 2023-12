PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Loved ones gathered Friday to remember a Pittsford native killed in a military aircraft crash last month.

Terry Brayman, 32, was one of eight U.S. Air Force servicemembers killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan during a training mission.

His funeral was held at First Universalist Church of Rochester.

Terry Brayman (Provided photo)

Brayman was a 2009 Pittsford-Mendon graduate.