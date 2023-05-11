Airport preparing for influx of PGA travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This time next week, hundreds of thousands of people will be in town for the PGA Championship.

Restaurants, hotels, and businesses are all bracing for big crowds. The Rochester airport is preparing not just for an increase in commercial planes with spectators, but private planes with players.

Airport Director Andy Moore tells News10NBC he’s expecting things to start getting very busy on Sunday. They’ll essentially see about double the number of planes daily next week compared to regular air traffic into and out of the airport.

A majority of the professional players are planning to arrive here in Rochester on commercial planes but several high profile golfers are expected to fly private.

Moore says air traffic controllers and ground crews are prepared on both the commercial and private side of the airport.

“We’ll have about 105 total flights coming in and out of the airport every day all week long,” says Moore. “So, we’re expecting a significant up-tick in customers. I’m working with the airlines, I know they’re prepared, have full staff ready to go throughout the week. So I’m very confident in their ability to handle the aircraft in and out of the airport.”

Moore also says the Goodyear blimp will be in Rochester mid-week.