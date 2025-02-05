Al Sigl holds event to highlight impact of ‘Just One’ campaign

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This month, the Al Sigl Community of Agencies will highlight the impact of a single action through their “Just One” campaign.

The initiative encourages donations of any amount to support their collection of nonprofits serving people with disabilities. Al Sigl agencies emphasize the importance of even a single contribution.

“I can’t put into words what ‘Just One’ means, because it allows all of the member agencies to provide services through the support of the Al Sigl community, but also to be able to use different spaces within the building. To be able to collaborate on different issues with other agencies with the same missions and the same goals,” said Bob Russell, president and CEO of Rochester Hearing & Speech Center.

The campaign also facilitates collaboration among agencies with similar missions and goals. As part of the campaign, Al Sigl volunteers will participate in a friendly competition on Thursday at Fairport Brewing Company. They will serve as guest bartenders, competing to earn the most tips.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.