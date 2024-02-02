Al Sigl Just One project kicks off next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday will mark the start of the 34th annual Al Sigl Just One project.

The organization will send half a million blue envelopes to houses across the region, asking for one dollar to support Al Sigl’s six campuses. Al Sigl helps more than 55,000 children and adults each year with special needs and disabilities.

“What we really are moved by is the generosity of the community, the fast response, the notes, and letters people include to tell us about the fact that they’re introducing philanthropy to their families,” said Al Sigl President Tom O’Connor.

You can donate here. Al Sigl has multiple fundraisers starting in February including:

JustOne Night on Thursday, Feb. 8. The evening of celebrity bartending at Pane Vino on the Avenue runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A Lift for Abilities Ski Benefit on Friday, Feb. 23. The ski event at Hunt Hollow is open to families.