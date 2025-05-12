Albion man accused of assaulting and restraining girlfriend

ALBION, N.Y. – A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted and physically restrained his girlfriend from leaving a home on West Bank Street in Albion.

According to Albion Police, on Saturday, a woman went to the Albion Police Department and reported she was physically assaulted that same morning by her boyfriend, who was identified as Brandon Armstrong.

Police say the woman seemed “visibly distraught,” and also had visible injuries that they say included red marks on her neck and cuts to her hand.

They also say that the victim reported being choked multiple times, was physically restrained from leaving the home and was threatened with a knife, stating Armstrong attempted to stab her.

Patrols then responded to Armstrong’s home and tried to get him to come out. About an hour later, Armstrong came out and surrendered himself to patrols without further incident, police say.

Armstrong has been charged with the following:

Robbery in the third-degree.

Assault in the second-degree.

Criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

Criminal obstruction of breathing.

Unlawful imprisonment.