Albion man sentenced to 10 years for possessing child porn

BUFFALO, N.Y.- Spencer Hart, 39, of Albion, NY, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and having a prior conviction relating to the possession or receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In October 2018, Hart was convicted of attempted possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child. On July 16, 2020, over 600 images of child pornography was found on a computer belonging to Hart in his home. Hart also admitted that he distributed child pornography using a peer-to-peer software program in June 2020.