Albion students raise money for boy battling brain tumor during ‘senior prank day’

ALBION, N.Y. — Seniors at Albion High School had a different take on the traditional “senior prank day”.

On Monday morning, the seniors stopped teachers on their way driving to school and charged them a minimum of $5 to enter the parking lot. The money raised went to the family of Maddox Pearl, a little boy who is being treated for a brain tumor.

The Orleans Hub reports that the seniors raised $900 for Maddox’s family.