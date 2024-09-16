Albion woman who had never been on a plane skydives at age 86

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ALBION, N.Y. — An Albion woman took to the skies to jump out of a plane at age 86.

Millie Baxter had never been on a plane before until Sunday. She offers this advice to anyone looking to try new experiences.

“If you want to and you can, just get out there and do what you feel,” Baxter said.

This isn’t the only time Baxter has done something outside of her comfort zone. In her 80s, she ziplined over the Erie Canal.