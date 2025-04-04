ALDI set to open in Brighton next week

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — ALDI is set to open a new store in Brighton. The store will open on Thursday, April 10, at 8:30 a.m. on South Clinton Avenue, across the street from Tops.

The first 100 customers will get a gift bag with ALDI-exclusive products and a gift card. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a $500 ALDI gift card through the opening weekend.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It will be the 11th ALDI location in the Rochester area. ALDI aims to have 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028.