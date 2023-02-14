Alexander woman arrested for DWI after almost hitting deputy making traffic stop
BERGEN, N.Y. – In the early morning hours of Sunday, Tasha Horton, 41, of Alexander, was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Bergen after almost hitting a Genesee County sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle with .08% of 1% or more alcohol, with a prior conviction within 10 years, driving while intoxicated, with prior conviction within 10 years, failure to exercise care to avoid colliding with emergency vehicle, moving from lane unsafely, and drinking alcohol in a vehicle on the highway. Horton was issued traffic tickets for all charges and released. She will appear in court on April 5.