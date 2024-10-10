‘All in for Ale’n’: Metastatic Mafia honors late friends, raises money for cancer research with special beer

Final 'Metastatic Mafia' fundraiser for breast cancer

NAPLES, N.Y. – The “Metastatic Mafia” is a group of women battling terminal cancer who love the Buffalo Bills. In August of 2023, News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spent the day with them at Bill training camp. The Metastatic Mafia was able to briefly meet Josh Allen and their reaction and story went viral.

The experience changed them, as Elaine Vandatta, who is living with terminal cancer, explains, “After the joy that we felt, we realized that there’s a lot of younger women being diagnosed now right away with metastatic breast cancer disease. How can we help that community? We still love the Bills and Josh Allen. But how can we help the others, the next generation of women hearing this unimaginable news, that there’s no cure?” she said.

The ladies worked with Engine 14 Brewery in Naples to develop a beer called “All In For ‘Ale’n.” Every dollar raised from the sale of it goes to metastatic cancer research. Last October, many of the Mafia members were there to help can, label and pack the beer but this October, things are different.

“We had great times with a lot of our original Metastatic Mafia group, but several of the girls are no longer here so, it’s really left quite a hole in my heart,” Vandatta said.

Elaine Vandatta and Robin Finley, who had so much fun meeting Josh Allen, were planning to carry on with the fundraiser this year, but Robin died on Monday.

Vandatta asked News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke to fill in for her.

“I promised two of the girls that passed, Tracey in December and Holly in July, that in their honor, not memory, I would work with the brewery to do it one more year and you started this beautiful story with my friends and you’re here, helping us can and end this story. I can’t think of a more beautiful thing,” Vandatta said to Jennifer.

You can pre-order the beer now for $25 per 4 pack by clicking this link.

There’s one final, big fundraising event on Sunday at Engine 14 Brewery in Naples from 1 to 4 p.m.