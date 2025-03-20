All state prisons expect one reopen for visitations on Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. — All New York State prisons except for one will reopen for visitations starting Saturday, following the corrections officers’ strikes that lasted three weeks.

Upstate Correctional Facility in Franklin County will remain closed to visitors until further notice. For all others, visitation will be allowed on weekends and will follow normal visitation rules.

The State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says the length of visits may be capped because of the number of visitors expected, with visitations being suspended for weeks because of the strikes. You can see the latest updates on the DOCCS’ Facebook here.

The strikes ended earlier in March when the state fired 2,000 guards who continued to walk the picket line instead of returning to work after three weeks. The state agreed not to discipline the guards who returned to work and accepted the deal on working conditions that their union negotiated. Guards went on strike to demand higher staffing levels, no mandated overtime over 16 hours, and increased measures to keep them safe.