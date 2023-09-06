Alleged drunk driver pleaded not guilty in death of truck driver

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A grieving family was in court this morning to see the man accused of being drunk behind the wheel and killing their loved one.

Gene Kulp, 51, was hit and killed on Lexington Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Some of Kulp’s family traveled from the Carolinas to be there on Wednesday to face the man accused of taking his life.

Rochester Police say Kulp pulled over on Lexington Avenue to fix a mechanical issue on a tractor trailer. That’s when Jeff Eden slammed into the trailer, pinning Kulp between both vehicles. He died at the scene.

Wednesday’s arraignment lasted less than a few minutes. Eden made his first court appearance wearing a green and white jumpsuit, showing no emotion. He pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter and DWI.

Kulp’s family was visibly upset after the judge set Eden’s bail at $10K cash.

“My brother was stolen. A son was stolen. And, a best friend was stolen, and it was no accident. You don’t accidentally drink. You don’t accidentally drive. You intentionally do this. So, there shouldn’t be grace, or mercy for that. There should be stronger punishments for it, and I hope this man gets exactly what he deserves, and that’s every single day in jail,” said Chris Kulp.

Eden was also driving without a license at the time of the crash according to police. His preliminary hearing is set for September 8 at 2 p.m.





