Alleged shoplifting arrest in Irondequoit turns into dangerous chase

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – NEWS10NBC has exclusive video. This happened at the Irondequoit Target around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters tells us police were in the process of arresting one shoplifting suspect when the second suspect took off in the white truck.

We’ve muted the video due to profanity, but you can hear the truck’s tires screeching and the bystander in the red shirt panicking and trying to quickly get her children in her car. You can also see an officer raise his gun and shout at the truck to stop.

Police tried to chase the truck but had to stop the chase once the truck entered the city. It does appear that officers successfully took the first suspect into custody.

A Target employee told a News10NBC employee on scene that shoplifting incidents happen at the store all the time.