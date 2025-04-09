‘Almost from a movie’; Community tips lead to arrest in gunpoint bank robbery in Sweden

SWEDEN, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says tips from community members led to an arrest in an armed bank robbery in the Town of Sweden.

Sheriff Todd Baxter announced the arrest in a Wednesday news conference. He said the suspect coralled people in the women’s bathroom at gunpoint before forcing staff to open the vault so he could steal $452,000 in cash.

“This was almost from a movie if you look at it and see the story in totality,” Baxter said.

According to Baxter, witnesses had reported that the suspect left in a blue Honda Civic. Later that day, a community member in the Town of Hamlin reported seeing someone replacing the license plate on a Honda Civic and a Black SUV parked next to it.

“It’s a phenomenal effort by a concerned citizen just to report something weird, something odd. She was obviously not aware of the robbery that just occurred,” Baxter said.

That Black SUV left the scene and deputies eventually found it abandoned behind a Tops parking lot in Hamlin. According to Baxter, deputies searched the area and found evidence of the robbery and took two men into custody. One man, John Savage, has been charged with robbery and grand larceny.

The robbery happened just after 4 p.m. at the M&T Bank on Fourth Section Road on Monday. You can see the full news conference here: