Dispute leads to deadly shooting on Lorenzo Street front porch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on Lorenzo Street by Hague Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Lorenzo Street around 1:45 p.m. for an altercation outside that led to a shooting on the front porch of a home.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead on the porch from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

No one is in custody.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. They are asking anyone with video or details about what happened to come forward.

