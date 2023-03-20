Although spring is here, local pediatrician treats cold weather illnesses in children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Spring is here but illnesses associated with cold weather still have a stranglehold on kids and adults. News10NBC talked to one local pediatrician about what they’re seeing in children, and when parents should be concerned.

Dr. Edward Lewis is one of many pediatricians in the city that have been very busy in the past several weeks, treating a wide variety of illnesses children are picking up these days.

“When one part of the community gets sick, they bring it back and then the whole household gets sick,” said Anna Onishi. She, and her 4-year-old son visited his pediatrician Monday after being under the weather for the past few days.

“Lots of suffering. Lots of headaches. His whole side of the throat is white inside. So, he doesn’t want to eat. He wants to sleep a lot,” said Onishi.

She goes on to say that her son became sick after getting it from his older sister.

“We have been collectively as a household since January, and I’ve had bronchitis twice, and now I have some sort of post viral myalgia. So, I’m just trying to make it through. Fortunately, my husband is helping,” said Onishi.

Dr. Edward Lewis has been quite busy lately. Besides strep throat, we asked him what other illnesses he’s seeing the most in his patients.

“Now we’re into some croup like illnesses. We’re into viral sore throats as well as strep. We’re seeing a lot of “GI” virus that’s causing some significant vomiting for 24 to 48 hours, and then some diarrhea, but most of this is what we see as routine illness,” said Edwards.

Lewis urges parents to keep an eye on their sick children, and call their pediatrician if symptoms get worse.

“High fever, persistent cough, shortness of breath, persistent vomiting and diarrhea. Basically, if you’re worrying more than you think you should be, call to let us take care of you,” said Lewis.