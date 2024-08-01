‘Always happy, always jolly’: Aunt remembers ‘little buddy’ Malakai, 5-year-old boy who died after Monday fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A family member of 5-year-old Malakai Stovall, who died Thursday morning from the serious burns he sustained during a fire Monday on Portland Avenue, Thursday described Malakai as “my little buddy.”

“Sweet, never hurt anything, always talkative, always happy, always jolly, full of energy,” said Teena Marie Ramos, who said she’s the sister-in-law of Malakai’s stepfather Donovan Forbes and mother Bri Akers. “Just your regular 5-year-old with so much to say and so much to want to do – you know, just a regular 5-year-old who likes to jump and play and just be all around. Sweet, no tantrums – he’s the kid you’d want to babysit.”

According to investigators, Malakai had burns on more than 75 percent of his body. They say the fire was intentionally set. Two firefighters were hurt trying to rescue Malakai

“Malakai is the stepson of my brother-in-law, Donovan, so it’s kind of personal. One minute you see a kid, you’re playing with him, and then the next minute you’re waking up to flames and fire,” said Teena, who lives across the street. She said she woke up to a phone call screaming that the house was on fire — but when she got outside, the home was fully engulfed.

“I know that Brianna and Donovan know that we love them very much and that we are all on their side, and that justice will be served for Malakai,” she added. “This will get resolved, soon, hopefully.”

Flowers, balloons and candles have been left at the site of the fire.

Police have ruled the fire as arson and offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect/suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 428-7157, or email MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.