Amazon cuts ribbon on massive warehouse in Gates

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Amazon cut the ribbon on its massive new warehouse in Gates on Friday morning.

The 2.6 million square foot facility was expected to open in 2022 but it was delayed for economic reasons. Leaders from Amazon say the facility’s opening will help drive economic impact and sustain the town of Gates and other areas.

“The robots work with more than 1,000 full-time and part-time employees. We have worked with local organizations to hire more neighborhoods out across the city and region and guess what? We’re still hiring,” said Shirley Tarabochia, general manager of the fulfillment center.

The warehouse is expected to create at least one thousand new jobs.