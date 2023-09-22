Amazon is holding hiring event Friday at Italian American Community Center

GATES, N.Y. — Amazon is holding a hiring event on Friday to fill more than 1,000 jobs in the Rochester area.

The fair runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Italian American Community Center at 150 Frank DiMino Way in Gates. Amazon didn’t say which facilities around the area have openings but Amazon has been planning to open a 2.6 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Gates this fall.

People who attend the event are encouraged to bring work authorization documentation for on-the-spot hiring. You don’t need an appointment to attend the hiring event but you’re encouraged to RSVP here.

The local hiring event is part of Amazon’s nationwide campaign to hire 250,000 employees for full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles.