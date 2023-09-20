Amazon to hold warehouse hiring event Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Amazon will be holding a hiring day on Friday for their new warehouse in Gates. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Italian American Community Center at 150 Frank DiMino Way, Rochester.

Enjoy free swag, a photo booth, and giveaways. Find out about the job, pay, benefits, and more. You could even get a job offer on the spot.

Bring your ID, dress code is casual, no interview or resume is required.

You can find more information or start your application on Amazon’s hiring website.