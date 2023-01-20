Amazon warehouse in Gates is expected to open mid-summer

GATES, N.Y. — Many of you have been wondering about the status of the giant Amazon warehouse in Gates and when it will open.

It has been delayed twice. Amazon now says its new facility in Gates is expected to open mid-summer of this year.

That’s according to the Rochester Business Journal. Construction is complete and Amazon says it will soon start installing robotics, fixtures, and furniture. The $412 million project will create 1,000 jobs.