Amazon workers in over 20 countries plan Black Friday strike to protest ‘labor abuses’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Employees at the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, are planning to strike on Black Friday.

Amazon workers in over 20 countries, including the United States, intend to protest or strike between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Organizers state that the strike is an effort to hold Amazon accountable for “labor abuses, environmental degradation, and threats to democracy.”

Several unions and allied groups plan to hold demonstrations across America and France, Germany, the U.K., Brazil, Japan, Turkey, and other countries — according to strike organizers.

It’s unclear how many Amazon workers in the U.S. will join the strike.

