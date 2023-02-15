Ambulance crashes into another car on Morrie Silver Way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —An ambulance was involved in a crash at the intersection of Morrie Silver Way and North Plymouth Avenue, near Innovative Field, on Tuesday afternoon.

Rochester Police say the ambulance was turning left onto North Plymouth Avenue when another car that had a green light hit the emergency vehicle.

The driver of the car went to Strong Hospital. He is expected to be okay. It’s unclear if the ambulance had its light and sirens on.