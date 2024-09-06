Three people taken to hospital after ambulance crash in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — An ambulance rolled over on its roof in a crash in Genesee County on Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the corner of Route 98 and Batavia-Elba Town Line Road. Genesee County sheriff’s deputies say a car didn’t yield at the intersection, crashing into the Mercy EMS ambulance.

Both people inside the car were taken to the hospital, one by helicopter, with non-life threatening injuries. The patient in the ambulance was taken to the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia by another ambulance. He is also expected to recover.