American Airlines flights resume after Christmas Eve ground stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — American Airlines is resuming flights after a nationwide ground stop on Christmas Eve morning over a technical issue.

News10NBC’s photojournalist at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport didn’t see any impacts from the ground stop. We’ve reached out to the airport to learn about the local impact. You can see a schedule of flights arriving and departing from Rochester here.

The FAA said the brief ground stop was issued at the request of the airline. It comes amid what AAA predicts will be a record-breaking travel season, with nearly 120 million people expected to travel through Jan. 1.

“Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” said the airline during the ground stop.

The airline hasn’t yet elaborated on what the technical issue was.