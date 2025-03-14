American Heart Association highlights research happening in Rochester

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The American Heart Association held a reception at Monroe Golf Club on Thursday to highlight medical research in Rochester to improve treatment for heart attacks and strokes.

Researchers showcased their studies, funded by donations from the community. Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions about how their money is spent.

“We really like to show that the funding at the American Heart Association stays local,” said Megan Vargulick, executive director of the American Heart Association Rochester and Buffalo. “So it really is here at the medical centers in your backyard. And these research grants can lead to life-saving treatments. So funding local research is so important.”

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., resulting in nearly a million deaths per year. The American Heart Association says stents and clot-busting drugs are just a few of the technologies that have helped save the lives of millions of people.

