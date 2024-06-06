American Heart Association’s Heart Walk & Run celebrates 100 years of saving lives
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The American Heart Association invited the community to step out for health at the Rochester Heart Walk & Run on Thursday.
New10NBC’s own Briana Collier is the emcee and the event opens at 5 p.m., with the opening ceremony starting at 6 p.m.
Participants include runners, walkers, local businesses, American Heart Association volunteers, and heart disease and stroke survivors.
The event also celebrates the American Heart Association’s 100th birthday.
