American Heart Association’s Heart Walk & Run celebrates 100 years of saving lives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The American Heart Association invited the community to step out for health at the Rochester Heart Walk & Run on Thursday.

New10NBC’s own Briana Collier is the emcee and the event opens at 5 p.m., with the opening ceremony starting at 6 p.m.

Participants include runners, walkers, local businesses, American Heart Association volunteers, and heart disease and stroke survivors.

The event also celebrates the American Heart Association’s 100th birthday.

Donate here.