American Red Cross issues emergency blood shortage; Where you can donate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The American Red Cross issued an emergency blood shortage on Monday after the national blood supply fell by more than 25% since July 1.

The Red Cross says blood is being sent to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. The high heat in July impacted more than 100 blood drives across the country. The Red Cross says summer is typically a time when donations decrease because of summer travel and activities.

To donate blood, you can make an appointment online here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Here are blood drives in the Rochester region happening in August.

Livingston County

Avon

8/14/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, 6274 E Avon-Lima Rd

8/20/2024: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Avon Veterans Hall, 5480 Avon-E. Avon Rd

Dansville

8/21/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Dansville Foursquare Church, 49 West Ave

Geneseo

8/9/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court Street

8/27/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., UMC Geneseo- Community, 4520 Genesee St

Lakeville

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeville Training Grounds, 5939 Stone Hill Road

Livonia

8/13/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Livonia Fire Department, 4213 S Livonia Rd

Nunda

8/8/2024: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nunda Keshequa High School, Nunda Kesheua High School Cafeteria, 13 Mill Street

Springwater

8/29/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Springwater Church of Nazarene, 8498 Indian Valley Rd, Box 116

York

8/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., York Town Hall, 2668 Main St

Monroe

Brockport

8/9/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave

8/22/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave

8/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., State University of New York at Brockport Seymour College Union, 350 New Campus Drive

Churchville

8/21/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road

Fairport

8/14/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John of Rochester, 8 Wickford Way

Honeoye Falls

8/29/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 167 North Main Street

Penfield

8/16/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town of Penfield, 2130 Penfield Road

8/23/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA Eastside, 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd

Rochester

8/6/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/7/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Golisano Autism Center, 50 Science Parkway

8/7/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Johns Home, 150 Highland Ave.

8/8/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/8/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave, Rochester General Hospital

8/9/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Highland Hospital, 1000 South Ave

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Rd

8/13/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/13/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Al Sigl Community of Agencies, 1000 Elmwood Ave

8/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. John’s Meadows, 1 Johnsarbor Dr W

8/14/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Point Pleasant Fire Department, 55 Ewer Ave

8/15/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/16/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Pius Church, 3000 Chili Ave

8/17/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 351 Joseph Ave

8/17/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Henrietta Recreation Center, 605 Calkins Road

8/19/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/20/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/20/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road

8/21/2024: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holy Cross Church, 4492 Lake Ave

8/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/23/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/24/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal MI, 116 Campbell St

8/24/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northwest YMCA, 730 Long Pond Road

8/26/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Planet Fitness – Henrietta, 3333 W Henrietta Rd

8/27/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Amazon, 2600 Manitou Rd

8/28/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chili Community Center, 3237 Chili Ave.

8/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/30/2024: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Laurelton Fire Department, 405 Empire Blvd.

8/31/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

Spencerport

8/16/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road

Webster

8/6/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Webster Fireman’s Building, 172 Sanford St

8/9/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Spry Middle School, 119 South Ave

8/10/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church, 48 South Estate Drive

8/22/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 818 Ridge Road

8/29/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Webster Golf Club, 440 Salt Rd

Ontario

Bloomfield

8/12/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Bloomfield Fire Department, 105 Main St, PO Box 205

Canandaigua

8/6/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire

8/21/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walgreens Canandaigua, 18 Eastern Blvd

8/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Post 256, 454 Main St

8/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire

Clifton Springs

8/15/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clifton Springs Fire Department, Clifton Springs Fire Department, 39 Kendall Street

Geneva

8/5/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cornell Agritech Jordan Hall, 630 West North Street

8/20/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Belhurst Castle, 4069 Route 14 South

8/30/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St

Hall

8/19/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hall Fire Hall, 4890 NY-14A

Honeoye

8/15/2024: 1:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Church of Christ, 8758 Main Rd

Phelps

8/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wadham’s Enterprises, 369 Bostwick Road

Victor

8/5/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Patrick’s Church, 115 Maple Avenue

8/30/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Rd., Entrance 4

Wayne

Clyde

8/12/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford Street

Lyons

8/23/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan Street

Macedon

8/12/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Macedon Public Library, 30 Main Street

Newark

8/16/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 286, 200 East Union Street

8/30/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Newark Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park Ave

Ontario

8/9/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, 6132 Furnace Road

8/23/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Casey Park – Ontario, 6551 Knickerbocker Road

Palmyra

8/15/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wayne County Fair, 300 W. Jackson Street

8/22/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road

Red Creek

8/27/2024: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Community Center, 6574 South Street

Sodus

8/30/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 105 W Main Street