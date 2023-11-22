Americans stuck at the border after explosion

There are all kinds of people who live in Ontario but are from Rochester and come back here for Thanksgiving.

One of them is Sara Franca, who grew up in Brighton, graduated from Mercy and went to the University of Toronto. She was planning to cross the border and come home on Friday — a return delayed by an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge. All four bridges at the border in Western New York are closed.

“Well, it’s frightening. I’m really concerned. I’m really hoping I get to visit my family,” Franca said. “I was supposed to leave Friday night to go down to Rochester, and I have absolutely no idea if the borders will even be open and, if so, how safe will they be? This is really upsetting.”

News10NBC has spoken with another family whose son was on his way to cross the border when the explosion happened, and a reporter from City TV in Toronto who's on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge.