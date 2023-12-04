Amerks Amber Ale now available at Genesee Brew House and Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Amerks fans 21 and older can now enjoy a special-release brew at The Genesee Brew House and the Blue Cross Arena.

The Genesee Brewery has announced the return of Amerks Amber Ale for the 2023-2024 season. The brew will be available on draft and in to-go growlers and crowlers only at the Genesee Brew House, and at the Genesee Brewery in Blue Cross Arena when the Amerks play at home.

If you like toasted caramel, you’re in luck. Genesee Brew House says it’s a smooth amber ale with subtle malty notes, accented by biscuit and toasted caramel flavors.

Fans can enjoy the ale at a special pregame happy hour at the Genesee Brewery at Blue Cross Arena from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 8. The event will feature specially-priced drafts of the ale and live music.

Genny Brew House Brewmaster Dean Jones will not only drop the puck to start the game, but at 6:30 p.m. will be on-hand for the inaugural pour of the ale.