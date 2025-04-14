Amerks close regular season with ‘Fan Appreciation Night,’ Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Americans will end their regular season at home on Friday night with a “Fan Appreciation Night.”

As the Amerks take on the Toronto Marlies on Friday at 7 p.m. for their 2024-25 regular season finale, the team will be giving out autographed merchandise from the Amerks, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, along with gift cards and coupons from various Amerks partners.

The festivities will begin with a happy hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, with 500 co-branded Amerks and Genesee koozies to be handed out during the happy hour.

Also prior to the game, the 2024-25 Team Awards will be presented, where they will hand out awards such as:

Most valuable player.

Most improved player.

Rob Zabelny Unsung Hero and the Fairand O’Neil sportsmanship award.

Rookie of the year.

Most popular player.

To purchase tickets to the game, click here.