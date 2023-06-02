Amerks fans eager for successful Game 6 against Bears

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fans are hoping a hometown advantage gives the Amerks what they need to prevail Friday night.

The Rochester Americans host the Hershey Bears in a front of a sell-out crowd at the War Memorial at the Blue Cross Arena. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

The Amerks must win to stay alive this round. If they do, they’ll play Game 7 on Monday in Hershey, Penn.

And if they win that, they’ll advance to the Calder Cup Finals. They last won the cup in 1996.

Friday’s game was preceded by a pep rally at Genesee Brew House.

“This is the farthest we’ve been in a while,” fan Diane Hendershot said. “So whether we win or lose – we’re hoping to win – but if not, we still support our team.”

“We’re here to support our team. We’re here to have fun a little time out of work and girl time together,” Kari Sasser said.

And if the Amerks win?

“That means we’re heading on a road trip down to Hershey on Monday,” Sasser said.

Friday’s game will be carried by MSG Networks.