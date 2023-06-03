Amerks fans rally ahead of Game 6 loss

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Americans were eliminated from the postseason on Friday night after falling to the Hershey Bears 1-0 in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Fans before the game told News10NBC that they are just happy to have gotten this far in the playoffs. Growing up an Amerks fan, Zach Knope said that there was no way he would miss out on an opportunity to see his team make playoff history.

“I’ve been coming to see the Amerks as long as I can remember,” Knope said. “Maybe since 2 years old. Never been able to come see a playoff game until now. So yeah, can’t miss this.”

Gathering at the Amerks’ pre-game party at Genesee Brew House before Friday night’s game, Knope said that seeing his Amerks get this far is a treat in and of itself.

“I’d say a little bit surprised,” Knope said. “Being down three nothing at the beginning of this series, it’s a tall task. A lot of people might have counted us out, but the game is still going.”

These are reasons that Mike Hillery said he bought tickets to Friday night’s game.

“I’m going to game six for the Amerks tonight,” Hillery said. “Hopefully, they drag it out to game seven. A nice happy home crowd.”

But no matter what, Hillery said that the atmosphere the team has created through its playoff victories is something he’ll never forget.

“It’s free hockey at that point,” Hillery said. “I just want to see more playoff hockey. And hopefully the red, white, and blue get to the equivalent of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Calder Cup.”

Truly a heartbreaking loss Friday night, but it hasn’t killed the spirit of these fans. They’ll be out here next year to cheer on these Amerks again.